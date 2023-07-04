The bi-partisan talks have hit yet another snag after the Azimio coalition members failed to turn up at the Bomas of Kenya.

Then Kenya Kwanza Alliance in turn accused their counterparts of lack of interest and commitment in the bi- partisan talks.

Addressing the press Tuesday, committee co-chair, George Muragara, described Azimio’s behaviour as an act of defiance and political posturing.

Murugara accused Azimio of suspending the talks without providing a formal letter, adding that there is a framework agreement outlining how either of the two teams can withdraw from the talks.

The MP reiterated the Kenya Kwanza team’s commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with Azimio, despite the challenges faced.

The talks were suspended a month ago after the Azimio team issued a list of new demands and were supposed to resume day to focus on the recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

Despite the Azimio team’s absence, Murugara affirmed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection process will continue as scheduled.