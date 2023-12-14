BIC awards four women chamas in empowerment program

Kenyan women in local communities were recently celebrated as part of the third edition of women empowerment program by BIC in East Africa, Mama ni Mwangaza.

From the 6,000 women who engaged in Nyeri and Nakuru, four chamas won monetary prizes to be used to support their local community projects.

Expressing her delight in the power of the program, Salome Ngugi, Marketing Manager at BIC East Africa, said: “We are delighted to conclude the third edition of our women empowerment initiative in Kenya impacting thousands of women to date. Through Mama ni Mwangaza we have seen phenomenal impact on the women we have worked with and consequently on their communities. We remain committed to empowering Kenyan women and supporting the local communities in which we operate and look forward to seeing these projects run by the winning chamas translated from ideas to execution and brought to life.”

Launched in 2020,Mama ni Mwangaza aims to equip women with the knowledge and necessary tools to enhance their financial and societal status, encouraging them to own the future and impact their communities.

To date, the initiative has impacted over 14 thousand women who have in turn positively contributed to their communities.

This year more than Ksh 90,000 was given in cash to support community projects in the country.

The work shops are focused around the efficient and safe use off lames and aim to empower women to make informed financial and environmental decisions.

The initiative has seen remarkable growth, predominantly in the depth of its impact on women in Nairobi, and this year, in Nyeri and Nakuru.