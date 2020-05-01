Bidco donates hand washing stations to Kirinyaga County

Bidco Africa has donated hand washing stations and soap to the County Government of Kirinyaga in efforts to boost the County in the fight against Covid-19.

Governor Anne Waiguru received the donation of 50 cartons of soap, one carton of disinfectant liquid hand wash and part of 100 hand washing stations that include 40 liter buckets with stands from its regional manager Warren Murimi.

At the same time the Governor received 10,000 masks from the National Government with 5,000 of them set to be distributed to bodaboda riders while the other batch of 5,000 will be taken to the various health facilities.

The masks donation complements the County’s mass production of masks that is taking place at Kaitheri Apparel Factory in Kerugoya.

Governor Waiguru who was accompanied by Members of the County Assembly said that the donated items will immediately be distributed to Kirinyaga residents to help them guard themselves against corona virus.

The Governor expressed her gratitude to Bidco saying it is important for people to come together for the common good.

She said that the County is seeking partnerships with other institutions of goodwill noting that there are pledges from other friends to help the County in its fight against the pandemic.

The Governor revealed that the county is also expecting to receive sanitizers from Kenya Pipeline Company.

“The County Government on its own cannot reach every resident owing to budget limitations but with friends we are able to come together and support the community” She said.

The donations came at a time when the County has intensified implementation of Covid-19 prevention measures with fumigation of markets and shopping centers now taking place every day in various public places across the County.

The Bidco Regional Manager said that their donation was in line with the company’s motto Happy, Healthy Living and they are supporting the community to fight corona virus through washing of hands.