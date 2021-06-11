Bidco Fc ready for Gor task, Akhulia affirms ahead of FKF Cup semi final clash

Bidco Fc head coach Antony Akhulia says his side is determined to register impressive results against Gor Mahia when the two sides face off in FKF Cup semi final match on Sunday at Utalii Grounds. The other semi final encounter will be between Equity FC against AFC Leopards.

‘’We have reached the semi finals not by fluke, I think we have worked so hard to be in the semis, so ours is just to go and do the best, enjoy the match’’, Akhulia said.

Bidco United Fc saw off City Stars in the quarter finals to book the Gor Mahia date.

‘’We are motivated enough in terms of how we are playing as a team I might say that the winning mentality is with us each and every match is like a final, so our match against Gor Mahia is just like any other match we give respect to Gor Mahia, am not saying that we are going for them, we are just going to play our game’’, Akhulia added.

Gor Mahia have won their last nine games in a row and will be looking to continue with their good form in the cup competition that has seen the 8 time winners score a total of 11 goals, conceding just one goal.

‘’This gives confidence to the team but we need to keep working very hard, with respect to Bidco they have a good team, a good coach and good players and after that if we go the finals we will see what happens’’, Gor Mahia Fc head coach Vaz Pinto said.

The winners of the semi finals which will be played at Utalii Grounds,Nairobi will meet in the final with a slot to represent Kenya in CAF Confederations Cup matches next season at stake.

Meanwhile players from 11 Nairobi-based Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs received the second dose for Covid 19 vaccine.

The vaccination exercise facilitated by FKF in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Health was conducted Thursday at Moi Kasarani Stadium.

Clubs that got the vaccination include Wazito, Bidco United, Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks, KCB, Mathare United, Nairobi City Stars and Posta Rangers. Sofapaka, Tusker and AFC Leopards wound up the exercise in the afternoon.

‘’We know that we have been interrupted by Covid- 19 in a way that we could not imagine, we lost entire April ,now with the vaccination we know that our players can play even without fans, am very pleased that today we could do all the premier league clubs and next week hopefully we do the women’s premier league players’’, FKF President Nick Mwendwa said.

