Bidco United fry Kariobangi Sharks in production test match

Stephen Waruru’s penalty in the 75th minute was enough for Bidco United to sink Kariobangi Sharks in a production test match at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The match gave a preview of adherence to the set Covid 19 protocols by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports and Culture in the BetKing Premier League set to kick-off on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

In line with the stated protocols, both of the teams’ players had earlier undergone ongoing Covid-19 testing and the entire stadium was fumigated right before the match.

All players, production team, and officials passed through a mandatory temperature check at the entrance where sanitizers were provided for use and in addition, all those in the stadium adorned face masks and practiced social distancing with designated washing points pitched around the stadium.

The match was also played without fans.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the league resumption intensifies with the game pitting AFC Leopards against Posta Rangers being the first game of the season at the Nyayo Stadium.

BetKing Premier League Round 1 Fixtures

Saturday

AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers (Nyayo Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Stadium, 4:15 pm)

3. Bandari vs Zoo Youth FC (Mbaraki Grounds, 3 pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (Nyayao Stadium, 3 pm)

2. Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

3. Sofapaka vs KCB (Narok Stadium, 3 pm)

4. Ulinzi Stars vs Vihiga United (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm)

5. Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium, 1 pm)

