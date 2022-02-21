Biden agrees in principle to summit with Putin

The Biden administration estimates Russia has mustered up to 190,000 troops around Ukraine, including separatist forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

In his first call with Mr Macron, Mr Putin agreed on the need to “prioritise a diplomatic solution” to the crisis, according to the French presidency, and that “intense work” would be carried out to enable a meeting “in the next few hours” aiming for a ceasefire.

Mr Putin blamed the Ukrainian military for the escalation of tensions, the Kremlin said. Ukraine has rejected this, saying Moscow is engaged in a provocation campaign aimed at creating a pretext for an intervention.

However, the French presidency said both leaders agreed to resume talks through the Normandy Format, a group created to resolve the conflict in the Donbas that includes Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.