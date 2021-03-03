Biden: Enough vaccine for all in US by end of May

Some 1.74 million doses are being administered every day.

What was in Mr Biden’s latest announcement?

The president said that drug manufacturer Merck – which this year discontinued work on its own vaccine – would now be helping Johnson & Johnson to produce its newly approved one-shot drug.

“We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” he said, adding it was “the type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War Two”.

But the president acknowledged that supply was only one issue, with the nation needing to extend its vaccination drive and convince people to take the shots.

“We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people’s arms, millions of Americans’ arms,” he said.

“Great news, but stay vigilant,” Mr Biden said. “It’s not over yet.”