Biden to host Kenya’s President Kenyatta at White House

United States President Joe Biden will Thursday, 14th October 2021 host President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House in Washington DC.

According to a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the two leaders will discuss the strong U.S – Kenya bilateral relationship as well as the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems.

They will also discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth, tackle climate change.

“The meeting will build on the leaders’ phone call in February and on mutual respect and equity.” Read the statement.

On February 25th 2021, when the two presidents spoke on phone, President Biden affirmed the importance of the strong U.S.- Kenya bilateral relationship and emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to working closely with Kenya to support regional peace and security, including at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Kenya is currently presiding over the rotational presidency of the U.N Security Council for the month of October.

President Kenyatta will be the first African president to be hosted at White House since Biden took over from Donald Trump as the 46th president of the United States.

