Biden lauds Morocco’s effort during  earthquake

The United States of America President Joseph Biden has lauded the Royal Kingdom of Morocco for its swift measures i to save lives during the earthquake.

In a telephone conversation between Biden and the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on Monday, the US head of state also reassured his support for the North African country to ensure all the victims of the earthquake get assistance.

Biden requested that the King establish areas of need in order for his country to support Morocco.

The quake that occurred two weeks ago, led to over 3,000 deaths and the same number of people injured,while over 50,000 people were left homeless.