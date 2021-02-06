Biden leaves Republicans behind on $1.9tn bill

He met 10 Republican senators at the White House on Monday in the hope of a breakthrough, but brushed off their counter-proposal for a slimmed-down $618bn coronavirus relief bill.

What did Biden say?

Speaking at the White House on Friday after meeting congressional Democratic leaders, he said: “A lot of folks are losing hope.

“I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help, to do our job, to not let them down.

“So I’m going to act. I’m going to act fast. I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans. They’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”

Under the Biden-backed "American Rescue Plan", $1,400 cheques would be sent directly to most Americans.