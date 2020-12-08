Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary

Mr Trump continues to refuse to accept defeat in the election, alleging, without evidence, there has been widespread fraud.

Who is Gen Austin?

Politico first reported about Mr Biden’s decision to appoint Gen Austin as defence secretary, citing three people familiar with the situation.

It said Gen Austin had once been viewed as a long-shot candidate – but that in recent days he had emerged as a top-tier contender and a safe choice.

CBS, the BBC’s US media partner, later quoted multiple people familiar with the plans.

It said Gen Austin’s emergence as a potential choice came amid growing calls from national civil rights organisations and Democratic Asian, Black and Latino caucuses to ensure that Mr Biden nominated minorities and women to senior cabinet posts.

Joe Biden (left) and Gen Lloyd Austin in Iraq in 2011.

The four-star general in 2013-16 led the US Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, Central Asia and part of South Asia.

Before that he was vice-chief of staff of the army and the last commanding general of the US forces in Iraq.