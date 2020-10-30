Biden: Trump has ‘given up’

In a 23-minute appearance, Mr Biden spoke at a drive-in rally at a college in Broward County, north of Miami, on Thursday.

“I do miss the opportunity to just wander in and shake hands with all of you, but we decided a while ago that we were going to try to be responsible,” he said.

He thanked attendees, many of whom remained by their cars to avoid possible spread of Covid-19, for wearing masks and practising social distancing.

Mr Biden dismissed Mr Trump’s rally on the other side of the state as a “superspreader” event.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Donald Trump has given up,” he said, of the coronavirus pandemic. The US is currently seeing a record rate of infection, and is nearing nine million confirmed cases.

Mr Biden urged a national mask mandate, crying: “This is not a political statement, it’s a patriotic duty, for God’s sake!”

The Democrat said he would not lock down the country as president, though he did not rule it out at a debate last week.

Mr Biden described his rival as “a person who knows the only way he can win is if he divides us on race, nationality, national origin, gender”.

He added: “Look, everybody knows who Donald Trump is. We got to show him who we are.”

Mr Biden also pitched directly to Hispanic voters, as polls show Mr Trump is making gains with Latinos, a vital voting bloc in Florida and other battleground states like Nevada.

“President Trump can’t advance democracy and human rights for the Cuban people or the Venezuelan people, for that matter, when he has praised so many autocrats around the world,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Trump swiftly hit back on Twitter, saying: “Our opponents want to turn America into Communist Cuba or Socialist Venezuela.”

On Friday, the two rivals will hold another set of duelling rallies, this time in Minnesota. It is one of the few Midwestern states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and the president is hoping to flip it this time.

Mr Biden will also campaign in Wisconsin and Iowa on Friday. On Saturday, he will hold a joint rally in Michigan with former US President Barack Obama, whom he served as vice-president.