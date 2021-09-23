Big boost for  Enda as Kenyan shoe maker partners with KBL

Kenya’s pioneering running shoe company , Enda Sportswear, has partnered with Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL to produce a high-performance running trainer dubbed ‘Tusker Mwanzo.’

The partnership with Enda is aimed at producing a locally manufactured running shoe whilst supporting local businesses in the shoe production value chain to realise their full potential.

KBL Managing Director John Musunga commended Enda for their commitment to expanding Kenya’s manufacturing capability and supporting local communities.

“Enda Sportswear is doing an amazing job proving to the world that Kenya has what it takes to be a major manufacturing hub for sportswear. Being the first Kenyan running shoe company, we applaud Enda as trailblazer in the sporting apparel space creating more opportunities through locally sourcing of raw materials, job creation and economic revenue generation boosting community empowerment to uplift Kenyans in the industry.” Said Musunga

On her part, Enda Sportswear CEO Navalayo Osembo said:

“We are deeply honoured to work with Tusker on this project. Enda is a Kenyan brand that celebrate Kenyan excellence and the spirit of friendship and community. This partnership made perfect sense and we hope it encourages more Kenyan brands to collaborate,”

Based in Kilifi County, Enda Sportswear runs a factory that currently hires upto to 100 employees in their production line which Osembo, mentioned is key to uplifting the community around them through job creation and economic empowerment for the youth.

“In the past we have relied on imported shoes to cater to the kenyan market but now we have the capacity to make these high-performance quality shoes locally that people are appreciating. Our hope in the next few years these shoes will be 100 percent locally sourced and manufactured from Kenya to the world further creating economic opportunities for Kenyans to realise their full potential in the industry” added Osembo.

The shoe, Tusker Mwanzo has already been released to the market and is available for purchase from local sportswear stores.