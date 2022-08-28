Big names make Africa Boxing Championship ‘Hit-Squad’

African zone 3 Bantam weight gold medalist Shaffi Bakari beat Michael Donga on points to clinch a slot in the provisional squad of the national men’s boxing team headed for the Africa Boxing Championship due in Maputo Mozambique 9th -18th September 2022.

Bakari a bronze winner on his debut at the African games in 2017 in Congo Brazzaville leads a list of experienced boxers who punched their way to the national team ‘Hit Squad’ after three day selection exercise at the Kaloleni Social Hall, Nairobi.

‘’My dream is to do well and win the medals, give opponents tough time in the ring and come back with gold medal’’, remarked Bakari.

‘’My coach did note the things that needed improvement after my fight in Birmingham during the commonwealth games and am sure when we get to the camp and begin training we will make necessary changes and hope things will work out’’, Bakari added.

Other notable names that made the 29 member squad include 2018 Commonwealth games bronze medalist Christine Ongare,2017 African Championship gold medalist Nick Okoth and Africa Zone 3 heavy weight champion Elizabeth Andiego.

Ongare of Police defeated Lence Akinyi in their three round ladies minimum weight 45-48Kgs final while Okoth kept alive his hopes of winning a third African championship medal after a 3-0 win against Joshua Clive in the men’s light weight final.

Andiego was awarded a walk over after her opponent in the middle weight final failed to show up for the bout.

A total of 29 boxers, 16 male and 13 female were picked and will head to residential camp on Tuesday next week, in readiness for the 20th edition of the Africa Boxing Championship in Maputo, Mozambique.