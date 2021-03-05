Big win for Mudavadi as Nabulindo wins Matungu seat

Peter Nabulindo is the new Member of Parliament for Matungu Constituency after garnering 14,257 during the by election held on Thursday.

His victory awaits verification by IEBC as the returning officer cross checks the forms for accuracy before announcing the winner.

The ANC Candidate trounced ODM Candidate and former MP David Were who came second with 10,565 votes as well as UDA Candidate Alex Lanya who garnered 5,513 votes.

In what was dubbed as a political contest between ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Mudavadi came up on top as he tries to galvanize support in his backyard for his 2022 Presidential bid.

For Raila it’s back to the drawing board especially after losing a by-election whose campaign was coordinated by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Mudavadi has reason to celebrate, their new alliance with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has scored two huge wins after Ford Kenya won the Kabuchai By-election.

The four teamed up to support their respective candidates in the by-elections, traversing the constituencies to mobilize support for them amid well-coordinated campaigns by ODM and UDA in Matungu as well as the latter in Kabuchai.

It will be seen as a huge victory for Mudavadi who has vowed to unite the Luhya community as he seeks to ascend to power in 2022.

He has been categorical, that he will not support another person for Presidency especially ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga after previously supporting him in 2013 and 2017.

The other candidates in Matungu were, Bernard Wakoli who garnered 1536, Christabel Amunga who had 427 votes, Samuel Munyekenye with 375, Faida Ouma with 258, Athman Wangara with 248, Lutta Kasamani with 143, Paul Achayo 139, Gregory Atoko 113, Lutta Wilberforce 94, Abwere Eugene 94, Kongoti Ronald 41 and Barry Netcus with 18 votes.