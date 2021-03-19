Big win for Wiper party as Kavindu clinches Machakos Senatorial seat

Wiper Party Candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama is the new Senator-elect for Machakos County after emerging the winner in Thursday’s by-election.

Kavindu, the estranged wife of Kalonzo’s political nemesis Johnstone Muthama won the seat by a massive margin garnering 104, 352 votes tallied in all eight constituencies.

While announcing the results, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Joyce Wamalwa decried low voter turnout that was put at 20.95 per cent urging candidates and stakeholders to sensitize the electorate on need to vote.

Kavindu, in her victory speech thanked Machakos residents and the Wiper Party for the opportunity to serve as the Senator of Machakos County, pledging to deliver on her promises as well as supporting the President in his development agenda.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I thank Machakos residents for electing me I will not fail them,” she said

The Senator-elect said she will work hand in hand with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua calling for cooperation as she embarks on her oversight role in the County.

Kavindu chided her opponents for branding her as incompetent saying, “Many said i am incompetent, will show them what I can do. They should watch this space.”

Kavindu also called upon critics poking holes into her relationship with estranged husband and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama to respect him saying he remains the father of her children.

At the same time, Kavindu paraded her co-wife whom she said had been supportive throughout the process.

Kavindu appeals to Machakos residents to respect her estranged husband Johnstone Muthama as the father of her children. The Senator elect also paraded her co-wife (In printed blazer) whom she has been working with#MachakosDecides ^MK pic.twitter.com/bNLlJFxeti — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 19, 2021

She drummed up support for Kalonzo’s bid for presidency come 2022 adding that wiper was the party to watch.

UDA’s Urbanus Ngengele emerged second in the race garnering 19, 726 votes.

While conceding defeat Ngengele thanked his supporters saying he will gun for the same position come 2022.

Kavindus win will cement Kalonzo’s political grip in the region and raise his stakes for his 2022 presidential bid.

Muthama attempts to dislodge Kalonzo have been dealt a major blow not withstanding a win by his ex- wife.

Muthama fell out with Kalonzo last year and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp assuming the UDA chairmanship, a political outfit believed will be DP’s vehicle to run for President in 2022.

Tell Us What You Think