Nominations: Big win for women ahead of 13 parliament first sitting Thursday

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally gazetted nominated members of the National Assembly and the Senate ahead of the swearing-in process Thursday.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement took the lion’s share of

the slots. Of the list of 32 individuals, 16 are women. UDA has six members for the national assembly while in the Senate, women have been given all eight slots.

On the other hand, ODM has nominated three members of parliament and six senators. Both parties have been given one slot for the position of youth representation in the Senate.

In the category of people with disability in the senate, both UDA and ODM each have one slot. Two nomination positions, one for the national assembly and one for the senate have been given to Wiper Party.

Both Amani National Congress and UDM have one position each. UDA senate nominees include Roselinda Soipan Tuya, Gloria Magoma Orwoba, Karen Nyamu and Peris Tobiko.

In the national assembly, UDA has nominated Jackson Kipkemoi Kosgei and Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi among others.

ODM has nominated its chair John Mbadi and Catherine Mumma among others for the national assembly seat while Jubilee has Sabina Chege.

“The seats referred to in the schedules have been allocated in proportion to the total number of seats won by the candidates of the political party at the general election held on the 9th August 2022,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said in the gazette notice dated September 7, 2022.

