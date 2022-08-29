Biggest consignment of fresh avocados from Kenya arrives in China

One of Kenya’s largest shipments of fresh avocados destined for China has finally docked in the East Asian nation.

The fresh fruits, exported courtesy of a signed pact between two companies; Sunripe Vertical Agro and Greechain Limited, to facilitate the entry of Kenya’s fresh avocados to China, have been received in Shanghai ready for distribution. The consignment was flagged off to China at the beginning of the month.

“China’s 1st batch of large-scale imports of fresh African avocado has arrived in Shanghai. A total of 45 tons of fresh Kenyan avocado will soon meet Chinese consumers,” Chinese media personally Shen Shiwei posted Monday on his social media pages.

The news was greeted with enthusiasm in Kenya with the country’s Export Promotion and Branding Agency simply noting “enjoy every piece – from Kenya with love,” in a message to Chinese consumers.

Fresh avocado exports entered China just a few months after Beijing opened its doors to additional fresh agricultural produce from Kenya. So far, 15 firms dealing in avocados have been cleared to hit the vast Chinese market after a tour of their facilities showed they had complied with regulations put in place.

The consignment was released in a ceremony attended by top government officials from Kenya and China as well as top industry players and farmers.

“What we have achieved as the business community, the government, and the private sector, is unbelievable. China has big cities, tier-one cities and the populations are phenomenal and that is where our avocados are going to go. In each city there are five to eleven markets,” said Hasit Shah (Tiku), the Managing Director of Sunripe Vertical Agro said during the ceremony held on August 2, 2022.

Kenyan farmers selling their fresh avocados through Sunripe have welcomed the move amid optimism that finally they will get value on their investments.

The consignment from the two firms landed after a similar shipment from Kakuzi Plc hit the largest fresh fruit wholesale market in East China mid this month.

Kakuzi completed the import voyage for the inaugural export consignment and became the first African firm to officially undertake the commercial sales of fresh avocados on Chinese soil.

“This is a true tree-to-shelf story as the fruits were handpicked at our Murang’a County orchards and packed for export last Thursday. They were airlifted to China on Saturday, cleared for sale on Tuesday afternoon, and stocked in a wholesale market Thursday morning.” Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers said

Chinese Embassy in Kenya, a major facilitator of exports to China, has undertaken to continue assisting local farmers and companies keen to market their goods in China, noting that this will only yield a win-win outcome. The Minister Counsellor in the Embassy Zhang Yijun confirmed that there are numerous opportunities for Kenya and African goods in China.

“China’s demand for avocados is still increasing. Kenya’s main season can make up for the off-season of other countries in South America. Thus Kenya’s avocado will meet the demand. China welcomes more and more good quality Hass avocados,” he said Zhang Yijun, Minister Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi said during the flag-off ceremony in Limuru.

Kenya hopes that the exports will increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings, in turn boosting the country’s economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...