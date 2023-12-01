BigStore raises funds to expand merchant base

Kenya’s newest online store, BigStore, says it has closed a new round of funding from local and international investors in order to support its expansion plans.

BigStore Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer H.M Ongere says the firm has raised an undisclosed amount from Kenya, Africa and USA angel investors to roll out operations in the country in a move that will also ensure consumers have a wide range of products to buy.

“Our goal is to bring back trust in e-commerce in Kenya by connecting customers across Kenya directly to trusted merchants on our platform. We’ve experienced and seen how people are conned when buying online or receive counterfeit and fake products from dubious sellers and many cases of variations of what you order vs. what is delivered with other platforms currently in the market,” he added.

The new capital injection will similarly empower Bigstore to enhance its infrastructure, forge strategic partnerships with retailers, delivery partners and customers and invest in marketing initiatives to attract a diverse customer base.