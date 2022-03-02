Bilala Mwaura talks being killer in ‘Crime and Justice’ season 2

The actor got inspiration from Hannibal Lecter for his killer character.

Bilal Mwaura joins the cast of Crime & Justice in Season 2 Episode 2 in which he plays a serial killer. Mwaura is known for his roles in various movies including 40 Sticks currently streaming on Netflix, Mission to Rescue and a Grand Little Lie.

Below, Bilal talks about his villainous character, a serial killer masquerading as a taxi driver who preys on young women, in Episode 2.

On Acting

“As an actor, I want to play all types of characters since I consider myself a chameleon and showing range is important. Having said that, I love villains more. They help me dig deep into the human condition, which I believe is our primary concern as artists. We are soul excavators and villains help us face the darkest parts of it.”

on his character

“The reason he picks young and drunk girls? Power. The helplessness in their eyes is an absolute turn on for him. It is a dark space to occupy, and spending a lot of time in isolation helped me access the depths of it.”

On research and preparing for the role

“I didn’t have a lot of time to research so my preparation process was more intrinsic. I believe in getting into the character’s emotional core. Why does he do what he does?”

On his inspiration for the role

“Anthony Hopkin’s character Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He played somewhere at the back of my mind.”

On filming with Sarah Hassan

“The synergy was perfect. Sarah Hassan was an absolute sport, and the stunt coordinator was my kind of crazy. This combination, not forgetting the episode’s director’s (Adam Neutzsky-Wulff) keen eye, made the scene what it is.”

The first two episodes of the second season of the crime drama Crime and Justice is currently streaming on Showmax Kenya.