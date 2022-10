Kenya will benefit from cheap natural gas imported from Tanzania with a likely effect of bringing down the cost of generating power and eventually of living. This is after President William Ruto and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu agreed to revive an agreement that will allow Tanzania to export gas into Kenya through a pipeline from Dar es Salaam connected to Mombasa and finally to Nairobi.

