Bill Gates meets health workers in Makueni County

Bill Gates the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation visited Makueni County to establish the impact of Primary Health Care.

The billionaire who was accompanied by the Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, visited Makueni County Referral Hospital and Kathonzweni Level 3 hospital where he met medical staff and community health volunteers who gave an account of what they do.

In the recent past, Makueni County has recruited a number of community health volunteers who have contributed to the better prenatal care and safer deliveries in health facilities across the county.

Also the health workers narrated keys steps taken to improve service delivery, monitoring the purchase and distribution of health commodities as well as ensuring facilities continued to provide immunization especially for children in the region.

Some of the services offered at the hospital are funded by Gates through the USAID and Bill and Melinda Foundation. However, Bill Gates did not address the media during his tour.

On his part, Governor Mutula praised the county health workers for using data to manage health care and equipment.

The County has shortened access to medical facilities for the residents and introduced a system where health centers can re-invest the cash paid for services in running costs and improvements required.