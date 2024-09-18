Bill to enhance birth, death registration services introduced in Parliament

The Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has undergone first reading at the National Assembly.

The Bill seeks to improve access to birth and death registration services across Kenya by establishing at least one registration office in each constituency.

Currently, there are only 143 such offices, making it difficult for many Kenyans to obtain essential documents like birth certificates and death certificates.

The Bill sponsored by Gilgil MP, Hon. Martha Wangari has a proposed amendment in line with Article 6(3) of the Constitution, which guarantees every Kenyan the right to be registered as a citizen. By increasing the number of registration offices, the government aims to make it easier for citizens to exercise this right and access other important services that require proof of identity.

If passed Kenyans, particularly those living in rural areas and marginalized communities will reduce the time and effort required to obtain birth and death certificates, which are essential for accessing education, healthcare, employment, and other social services.

The amendment is also expected to improve the accuracy and completeness of birth and death records, which are crucial for planning and development. By having more registration offices, it will be easier to collect data on births and deaths, which can be used to inform policies and allocate resources effectively.