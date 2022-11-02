Bill to entrench NG-CDF in the constitution tabled in the National Assembly

The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022 that seeks to amend the law to anchor the annulled National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the Constitution has been tabled on the floor of the House.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule and his Gichugu counterpart Robert Gichumu have proposed radical changes to reintroduce National Government Affirmative Action Fund and Economic Stimulus and Empowerment Fund and ensure they are fully entrenched in the Constitution.

They also seek to establish a kitty for senators, the Senate Oversight Fund, which seeks an allocation of 0.001 per cent of all the national government share of revenue as divided in the Division of Revenue Act.

The Bill seeks to, among other things, shield the NG-CDF from legal disruptions, entrench it in the Constitution and ensure MPs role in promoting the development of national projects is safeguarded.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Radio Taifa National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula had said the bill streamline any legal technicalities surrounding the CDF Act.

The Speaker underscored the importance of CDF fund in enhancing National government’s development agenda especially in building schools, bursaries and community development projects.

“No one can do away with CDF. I have been a Member of Parliament and I can attest that CDF is very critical in developing our communities at the constituency level. If anything, CDF should receive more funds and an oversight body established to ensure the funds are not mismanaged,” he added