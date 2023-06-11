Billie Jean King Cup: Kenya to open campaign against Morocco

Kenya has been drawn in Pool A of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Africa group three tennis Championship which scheduled 12th-17th at Nairobi Club.

The 5-day championship has attracted a dozen countries from the continent.

Kenya will start their campaign against top seeded Morocco tomorrow before playing neighbours Uganda on Tuesday.

The hosts will be represented by a formidable team that includes Wimbledon doubles Junior Champion Angella Okutoyi, Roselida Asumwa, Cynthia Cheruto and Alicia Owegi.

Other teams in Pool A include Botswana, Nigeria and Namibia….Meanwhile, Pool B includes Tunisia, Ghana, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and Seychelles…

The Billie Jean King Cup starts Monday and will end on Saturday with teams seeking promotion to the next tier of the women competition.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format where the winner will be promoted to the second rank division while the bottom-placed team will be relegated.