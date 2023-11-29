Billionaire Resort crowned Best Boutique Resort in Africa

Billionaire Resort and Retreat has won the Best Boutique Resort in Africa for 2023.

The hotel that is based in Malindi was feted during the World Travel Awards (WTA) held at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis Royal.

The Billionaire Resort with its 24 luxury apartments and the suggestive Lion in the Sun, a Billionaire Retreat with its 16 exquisite rooms has won the award for the second year in a row.

The property, which is owned by celebrity global entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, is managed by Babylon Hospitality that has recently incorporated a Nairobi office and team.

The recent reconversion of the Billionaire Resort is yet another step of requalifying the coast of Kilifi which has taken the form of a public-private initiative known as the Kenyan Riviera.

Speaking during a media briefing Thursday, Billionaire Resort General Manager Ermmano Cima noted that individual, local tourists form the biggest clientele for the hotel, adding that there is 30pc growth in 2023 alone for local tourists.

He said that the hotel is looking to tap into the corporate market too which is coming up, with several bookings having been made already.

“Kenyans are traveling a lot more than before, especially locally. The East African tourists have also increased, most of our guests are from Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa,” said Quiros.

He decried flight delays to Malindi, calling on all players to work together for the growth of tourism in the county.

To celebrate the win, the resort has launched a celebration campaign to thank the Kenyan travel trade market that has welcomed and supported the resort since its opening in late 2021 as an open resort after years of having been a private residence.

The month-long campaign includes a series of perks, value adds and discounts such as upgrades and free airport transfers.

This celebration adds to the celebration of the wildly popular and recently finished One Life Rally which chose the Billionaire Resort in Malindi as the venue for its closing party this year (2023).

Whilst the Lion in the Sun, a Billionaire Retreat is quietly tucked away in a secluded location 400 meters from the beach and is renowned for its world class Spa and wellness program, the Billionaire Resort offers a breathtaking and unique beach with views of the Marine Park.

The beach has recently seen an upgrade in facilities and services with new Gazebos and sun beds and hosts the most popular Sunday Brunch, a must for guests of Malindi, Watamu and Kilifi alike.

Guests at Billionaire Resort & Retreat can enjoy a series of activities such as Dhow rides, visits to Marafa and so much more and is the perfect base to discover or rediscover Malindi and the whole of Kilifi.