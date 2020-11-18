Bioenergy: Govt. targets clean cooking for all within eight years

Kenya is aiming to achieve a 100% access to modern bioenergy services including clean cooking by 2028 through the Bioenergy Strategy launched by the Ministry of Energy.

The strategy seeks to utilize bioenergy from sources such as fuelwood, charcoal, agro-industrial solid wastes, pellets and briquettes, bioethanol and biodiesel, biogas, biomethane and syngas in order to meet the country’s energy demand.

According to the energy ministry, bioenergy contributes 68 percent of the country’s final energy demand for diverse needs especially cooking and heating.

“The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Energy, welcomes the participation and collaboration of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Bioenergy Strategy. The implementation of this strategy is the first step towards achieving the aspirations of Kenyans having modern bioenergy solutions by 2028,” said Dr. Njoroge, Energy principal Secretary.

The renewable energy source is being backed by experts to enhance the country’s energy security and meet national goals covered under Vision 2030.

The strategy has been designed to help tap the renewable energy potential in Kenya which according to the ministry has not been fully exploited yet, and establishing a sustainable production, efficient conversion/processing and use is key to maximizing the use of the resource.

According to officials, the plan will also help the government meet its various social and policy obligations including energy and climate change objectives, unlocking sustainable economic growth, while improving gender equality, human health and well-being.

Use of clean energy through biofuels has been deemed critical in reducing the burden of respiratory-related diseases which account for 25% of all diseases reported in the country last year.

It includes the enhancement of policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks for effective delivery and coordination of bioenergy programmes; and comprehensive mapping of the resources for development.

It recommends increasing sustainable bioenergy feedstock production and evaluating the viability of biofuels for transport.

In the long term the Strategy will strengthen research capacity to assess existing gaps and opportunities and better inform policy and support sector development and transition to clean cooking fuels and technologies.