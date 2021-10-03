Birthday boy Sahib Omar wins Nanyuki Autocross 7

Defending Champion Sahib Omar celebrated his 35th birthday with victory in the KCB Nanyuki Autocross 7 which culminated at the Batian View racetrack today.

The birthday boy had his campaign effectively sewn up when his closest race adversary Eric Bengi failed to match his heats times.

Nanyuki victory went down as Sahib’s third of the season after his previous two at Jamhuri Park racetrack in Nairobi.

“It’s such a great feeling winning in Nanyuki on my 35th birthday. The track was very slippery in the morning but dried out as the race wore on. All in all, a very fast track,” said Sahib.

The 4WD log leader Lovejyot Singh failed in his bid to fight the top two after he suffered a few gremlins.

“The track was too fast, and we were losing power for the better part of the race due to high altitude,” Lovejyot.

Yuvraj Rajput emerged the winner in the Bambino Class beating round six winner Karanveer Singh Rooprai.

Hamza Anwar won the Open Class beating his dad Asad Anwar to the title.

“My car stopped in the practice loop and had to be towed off the track when we experienced a myriad of electrical issues. My mechanics fixed the problem in record time and I was able to run trouble free for four heats.

Rally action shifts to Nanyuki next Saturday.