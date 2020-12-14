Birthday of a kind as businesswoman celebrates day with street children

It was Christmas come early for about 200 street children after they received an assortment of goods from a Nairobi businesswoman as part of her birthday celebrations.

Agnes Kagure, the patron of the Agnes Kagure foundation, was joined by the vulnerable group at the John Michuki memorial park on Monday where they planted 150 trees.

The beneficiaries received masks, sanitary towels as well as food items from Kagure, who has made it a tradition to celebrate her birthday by supporting the less fortunate in the society.

Kagure took the chance to call on the government to find a lasting solution to the street children menace that has remained a challenge for successive administrations.

She said the government should support street children willing to venture into productive ventures by incorporating them in small business enterprises as well taking the young ones to school.

“For instance, we can create an environment that benefits from our free primary education policy to favour street children” Kagure observed.

Kagure says the problem of street families can be addressed through progressive action that targets the most vulnerable.

“Selling mayai-mboiro and uji may seem small to some but believe you me it could well be the best way to empower hundreds of people to start their journey of entrepreneurship.” She said.

The businesswoman come politician saying the government should extend such programmes to cover distribution of sanitary towels for vulnerable girls.

While reminiscing on her childhood that she described as disadvantaged, Kagure said that the past should not kill your dreams.

“Our destiny is partly what we believe is possible and largely what we leave to God to enable our dreams to come true. Giving up in life is effectively denying God the chance to change our circumstances for the better” she noted.