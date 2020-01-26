Bishop Mulwa takes over mantle as AIC head

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday attended the installation of a new Presiding Bishop of the Africa Inland Church (AIC).

The President who was joined by Deputy President William Ruto attended the ceremony at the AIC Milimani Church in Nairobi County where Bishop Abraham Mulwa was installed as the new Presiding Bishop.

Bishop Mulwa takes over from Bishop Silas Yego who served in the position for 18 years. Bishop Paul Kirui was installed as Deputy Presiding Bishop.

Speaking to the congregation, the President thanked Bishop Yego for his steadfast leadership of the church over the years during which AIC, founded in 1895, significantly grew its footprint in the country and the region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“You are handing over a much larger church and a more grounded church, and I am sure the new Presiding Bishop will take it to greater heights,” the President told Bishop Yego as he assured the church in Kenya that the government will continue working with religious institutions in efforts to create unity and prosperity.

“I appreciate the role churches play in supporting government in healthcare, education, counselling and many more areas. We shall continue working together in seeking peace and unity,” the President assured.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain united and called on leaders to always remember that leadership is a call to serve the public.

“ The government and the church go hand in hand and we have all been called to duty. Serving your neighbour and those under you is the only way you can serve God” he added

Other leaders who attended the service included former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja among others.

The outgoing bishop retired on December 31 last year while Mulwa was elected with 68 votes on January 15 in an election that pitted him against Geoffrey Gichure of the Central Area Church Council who garnered 16 votes.

In an election conducted last week and presided over by retired Bishop Paul Raimoi at AIC Milimani, Nairobi, Bishop Mulwa garnered 68 votes to emerge the church’s presiding bishop.

Up to 84 delegates drawn from across the country participated in the election, in which three representatives from each region took part.

Rev Paul Kirui from South Rift region was elected as the church’s deputy presiding bishop after garnering 68 votes against Nandi Area Bishop Patrice Chumba’s 16 votes.

AIC, one of the largest and oldest churches in Kenya, was founded by late Rev Peter Scott in 1895.