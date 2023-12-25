The globally famous Texas-based Bishop T.D Jakes has addressed the rumours that first went viral on TikTok that connected him to American rapper P.Diddy.

This year, Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by three different women including former girlfriend and musician Cassie Ventura who settled with the rap mogul for $30M.

Taking to the pulpit on Christmas Eve, Jakes called the rumours a lie saying, “All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off.

I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God.”

The Bishop’s name trended worldwide last week on social media with some users claiming the preacher attended sex parties hosted by Diddy.

He’d already denied the claim through a PR rep, who called the rumours “unequivocally false and baseless.”