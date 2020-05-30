Bishop Wanjiru denies hosting prayer meeting that led to Covid-19

Former Starehe legislator Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has refuted claims that she contracted Coronavirus after hosting a large prayer gathering at her Runda home.

“I had no visitors. It is not true that I had a large group of intercessors praying there (at home). I was only with my family members and staff,” Bishop Wanjiru said.

Speaking after her discharge from Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, the lead pastor at Jesus is Alive Ministries added that she was diagnosed with the virus after she sought treatment for food poisoning.

“I experienced a running stomach on Sunday night and I knew I had eaten bad food. The first day I was treated for amoeba and bacteria in the blood. On the second day, we reasoned with the doctor on the need for the test,” she said.

She further noted that two of her grandchildren and six of her staff members are in quarantine.

“I was in the hospital and my grandchildren were in the same hospital and we never met,” she added.

Drawing from her experience, she warned Kenyans to be wary of spreading the virus among themselves within their households.

“I want to encourage Kenyans to wear facemasks at home to avoid spreading the virus to other family members. You do not know where or who your family members have interacted with,” Bishop Wanjiru said.

Margaret Wanjiru was admitted to hospital on May 22 with reports indicating that she had been placed on supplementary oxygen – a condition used to describe someone who can breathe on their own but has low oxygen levels in the blood.

On that day, she was among 41 new cases of coronavirus registered in Nairobi: Runda estate, where Margaret Wanjiru resides, had nine cases at the time.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to decline ‘unnecessary’ visits especially in homes where there are young children.

“If you have a baby – be very careful. Especially if you are a young mother or father. Do not encourage any visitors let them stay at their houses for a change,” he said.

Kenya has so far reported 1,888 cases of coronavirus with 464 people having recovered from the disease.