Bishop Wanjiru to fly UDA ticket in Nairobi gubernatorial by-election

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has nominated Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as its candidate in the forthcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

UDA Party which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto on Friday also issued nomination certificates to Alex Kanyana and Evans Kakai who will be contesting for the Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary seats respectively.

The candidates were unveiled by UDA Chairperson and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

The vacant seats were occasioned by the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in December last year and the deaths of Matungu MP Justus Murunga and Kabuchai MP James Lusweti.

The Registrar of Political Parties last week in a gazette notice indicated that UDA formerly Party for Reforms and Development (PDA) changed its name.

Bishop Wanjiru will battle Jubilee’s Dennis Waweru if he qualifies in the ruling party primaries slated for January 9th.

This week, IEBC through a gazette notice published 12 independent candidates among former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu seeking to replace Mike Sonko who was removed from office through impeachment last Month.

However, the electoral agency was categorical that the publication of the names of aspirants did not mean that a candidate has been cleared to contest in an election.

The gubernatorial by-election is set for February 18th 2020 but on Monday the high court suspended the poll pending the hearing of various cases.