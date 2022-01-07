Bitcoin prices fall to lowest in months

The massive Central Asian country has been hit with political unrest this week, as citizens took to the streets to protest against rising fuel prices. Fatal violence followed as demonstrators – which the country’s leaders paint as “rioters” – seized buildings in the largest city, Almaty.

Kazakhstan is thought to process nearly a fifth of all Bitcoin “mining”, as the process is called, due to its usually cheap electricity. And an internet shut-down earlier this week appeared to hit the processing power of the entire Bitcoin network.

This is what happened:

Bitcoin started the week at a price above $47,000 per coin

That began to slip by mid-week to around $46,000

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve minutes were released

By Thursday, the price fell sharply to around $42,000

It hit a low of nearly $41,000 at one point on Thursday before recovering slightly

The dip means Bitcoin has hit its lowest price since September 2020, down from a November peak of more than $60,000.

Other crypto-currencies have also seen price falls. Ethereum saw its value drop by more than 4% in 24 hours, from approximately $3,800 to under $3,200.