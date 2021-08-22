Bitok appointed member of CAVB Coaching commission

The national volleyball women’s team Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok has been appointed a member of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) coaching commission in a bid to help in the growth and development of the sport in Africa.

Bitok who is undoubtedly the ‘father’ of volleyball in the region having helped a number of players from Kenya and Rwanda who have passed through his hands is relishing the prospects of continental opportunity.

“I would like to pass my humble gratitude and thanks to Madam Bouchra Hajij the President CAVB and all CAVB members of the executive committee for appointing me as a member to the CAVB coaching commission. I greatly appreciate this honour and I commit to serve my fellow coaches ” he wrote.

His journey in the game dates back to his days at the Kapsabet Boys where he made a conscious decision to pursue volleyball after he dropped basketball due to many restrictive rules.

Over 30 years later, he has become not only a household name in African volleyball circles, but a true success story, both as a player and a coach.

He led Malkia Strikers to qualification to Tokyo Olympics thus ending a 16-year absence from the global competition and was Africa’s sole representative at the Games. It was a third appearance for Kenya at the Games, more than any other African country.