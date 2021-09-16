Bitok hopeful of reaching finals at the continental showpiece

The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers booked a semi-final slot against hosts Rwanda after a mouth watering win against Tunisia in straight sets at the ongoing Africa Nations Volleyball Championships in Kigali.

The nine-time African champions were in stylish form continuing with their heroic exploits at the Kigali Arena after trashing former champions and North African representatives of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21 to seal the last four spot.

Second win for record winners Kenya in the Women's African Nations Championship 🔥 The Malkia Strikers are one step away from the semi-finals 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/7oQZCJhsct — CAVB (@CAVBPress) September 15, 2021

Team head coach Paul Bitok has lauded his charges for outstanding performance so far and reiterated his commitment to leading his troops to clinch the coveted African Volleyball title.

“We now have to win every game to continue with the winning spirit so as to keep the morale high ahead of the semi finals. My target remains to reach to the finals because we will automatically clinch the next year’s World Championships spots and then in the finals we will think about the title” remarked Bitok.

Bitok who has stuck with his guns after dropping most of the seniors prior to the tournament to incorporate young blood has expressed confidence in the youthful and fresh talents having brought in middle blocker Gladys Ekaru for Lorine Chebet with setter Esther Mutinda once again keeping her position during their 3-0 win over DR Congo on Monday.

Promising setter Mutinda, a former Kwanthanze Secondary School almunus currently featuring for Kenya Pipeline was once again instrumental and she will be aiming to cement her position in the national team.

“The squad is young and I’m happy the transition is picking up well with all the new players ready to learn.Mutinda has really brought the balance in the team and now we’ve the coordination which lacked in the first match against Cameroon. She is very promising and I challenge her to continue working hard because the position is very competitive” added the long serving gaffer.

It is the first time for Rwanda to qualify in the semi-finals of the competition after overcoming Nigeria in 3 straight sets.