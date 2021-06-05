Bitok lauds Brazilian coaches

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok believes the presence of Brazilian coaches in the camp will help the national volleyball team perform well in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The experienced tactician has remained committed that they will deliver the best results despite the huge negative impact that the covid-19 pandemic brought to their preparations, including inability to train together and access competitions to gauge their preparedness.

“We got the best women volleyball team in Africa and our challenge, especially before has been the lack of adequate support from sponsors but with the kind of support we have receivedso far we will be going to Tokyo, not just to participate as before but we will be aiming at winning” observed Bitok

He further lauded the prospect of the national team training under Brazilian coaches who are equipping the players with new skills and further helping in boosting the morale of the playing unit.

The team that was seconded by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) are led by Head Coach, Luizomar de Moura, who is the head coach of the Brazilian Team Osasco Volleyball Club and the former national youth coach of Brazil.

He is being assisted by Jefferson Arosti, Strength & Conditioning Trainer, Marcelo Vitorino de Souza and Team Manager Roberto Opice Neto.

The objective is to assist the only African representative in the Tokyo Olympics to improve the technical performance of the national team and its performance beyond Tokyo in order to change global perception of Africa Women volleyball at the global stage.

FIVB are supporting this elaborate project that started with consultations and meetings with KVF months ago

According to the continental rankings recently released by the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), Malkia Strikers rank as the top side ahead of rivals Cameroon who are in second place.

They sealed a return to the Olympics Games to end a 16-year wait.

