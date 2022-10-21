‘Black Adam’ premieres in Kenyan cinemas

The film takes place in the fictional North African nation of Kahndaq.

Black Adam, Warner Brothers’ superhero movie based on the DC Comic of the same name is now showing in cinemas across the country.

The film which is set in the fictional Northern African country of Kahndaq (it was shot in Egypt) stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular character Teth Adam. The movie is a spin-off of the 2019 DC movie Shazam and the 11th film in DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

History of Teth Adam?

Five thousand years ago, the city of Kahndaq was under the tyrannical rule of king Anh-Kot, who intended to create the Crown of Sabbac, which is known to give the wearer great power. After enslaving his people and forcing them to dig for “Eternium” – the magical crystal needed to create the crown – a young boy leads the slaves to revolt against him. When the boy is given the power of Shazam, transforming him into Kahndaq’s heroic champion Teth-Adam, he kills Anh-Kot and ends his reign. For using the power of the gods for revenge, Adam is imprisoned.

Present Day

The film takes place 5,000 years after his imprisonment and he re-emerges in a world that thought him a myth. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Directed by Jaume Collet Serra, the film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

