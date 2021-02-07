Subconsciously is already a hit!

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, better known by his stage name Black Coffee, is a renowned South African DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. He just dropped his seventh studio album on Friday and heads are already bopping.

‘Subconsciously’ is a 12-track album featuring fellow South African musicians such as Sun El Musician and international stars such as Pharell Williams, David Guetta and Usher. The album comes six years after his last named ‘Pieces Of me’, his first being self- named (Black Coffee) released in 2005.

Black Coffee has made a name for himself globally as a musical powerhouse having garnered millions of streams.

Stream Subconsciously here.

