Muze open air is bringing the vibe!

It’s official! Black Coffee will be in Nairobi next month to stir up some fun and dance. The South African DJ, producer, singer and songwriter will headline the second edition of the Muze open air concerts. The first edition happened on February 6th and was headlined by Ghanaian music producer Juls. The concert proved to be a major success and revelers are looking forward to second edition even more.

The show is scheduled to take place on 10th April at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi. It will be a star studded event featuring Blinky Bill, Jahawi, Saint Evo, Chucky, Foozak, Vidza, OneDown and Xan Woods.

Black Coffee recently released his seventh studio album, ‘Subconsciously’ which already has millions of streams worldwide. He has been performing in Kenya since the year 2014 so die hard fans already know that they are in for a good and satisfying performance. Die hard tickets have already sold out so you may want to hurry and purchase the advance tickets. Advance tickets are going for 5,000 bob, Advance pH II tickets will go for 6,500 bob, and tickets at the gate will be 8,000 bob (ouch!). Tickets can be purchased on the Muze website.

