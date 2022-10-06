‘Black Panther’ director considered quitting after Boseman’s death

Ryan Coogler opened up about dealing with Chadwick’s death and walking away from Hollywood.

In a recent interview, Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, has opened up about how he almost walked away from Hollywood after Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020. Boseman died following a private battle with colon cancer, the news of which came as a shock to many around the world.

Coogler said he wasn’t sure he wanted to go on directing after losing Boseman, who had so closely collaborated with him on the hit Marvel film. The film starring Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o broke all barriers to make $1.3 billion at the box office which is also one of the rare times African Box Office numbers contributed greatly to its success.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’” Coogler said of his confliction during the interview.

He eventually made the decision to continue with Black Panther as he reminisced about pictures, interviews and conversations they had had together.

“I was poring over a lot of our conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life. I decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

The sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in cinemas across Kenya on November 11th.

