‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Coogler was detained by police after Bank of America teller called the police.

News has recently come to light that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber in an incident at the Bank of America in January. Coogler was in Atlanta, attempting to withdraw $12,000 from his account with Bank of America.

According to CNN, the bank teller received an alert on his account because the amount was more than $10,000. The teller notified her superior that she thought Coogler was trying to rob the bank and 911 was called. Coogler had written a note on the back of his withdrawal slip stating that he wanted the money to be counted discreetly, given the amount.

When police arrived, two of Coogler’s colleagues, who were waiting for him in a parked vehicle outside the bank, were detained and placed in the back of a police car. Coogler was placed in handcuffs while police investigated the call. He was released shortly after they verified his identity, the police report states.

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on,” Coogler said in a statement sent to international outlets.

Coogler was in Georgia working on the production of the second film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the time of the incident.The film is set for release in November.