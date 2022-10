13 people died on Sunday in seven accidents in Kiambu and Kajiado counties. Six of them died in five accidents that occurred along the Gitaru to Ruaka section of the Western bypass after a contractor closed one lane of the road. Five others perished when a TukTuk they had boarded was hit by a speeding Toyota Prado. The other two died when their vehicle rolled while avoiding to knock an animal along the Namanga highway.

