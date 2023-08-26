Blackout: KPLC restores power in Mt. Kenya region

Kenya Power has been restored power in Mt. Kenya region.

This following a nationwide blackout that occurred Friday evening at 9:45PM.

According to a statement from Kenya Power, the Power outage was caused by a fault on one of the generation plants.

“We are working to restore normalcy in all other areas as soon as possible.” Said Kenya Power.

Following the power outage that affected operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen apologised on X formerly twitter saying, there is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why the airport is in darkness.

“I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness. I will be announcing the decision we will make tomorrow 9am at JKIA after a meeting with the leadership of the airport. Once again I am sorry.” Said CS Murkomen.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) now says one of the generators serving JKIA‘s T1A & Parking Silo failed to start, resulting power outage in a section of the airport.

Power has since been restored to the affected areas at JKIA.

“Following a nationwide power blackout, one of the generators serving JKIA‘s T1A & Parking Silo failed to start,resulting power outage in a section of the airport.This has been rectified & all generators are now fully operational.Power has been restored to the affected areas.” Said KAA.