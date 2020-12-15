Blankets and wine is going live today at 9 pm

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of many a concert, event, public gathering globally since early March but the team from Blankets and Wine is set on ending the year with a bang. With a new project they’ve dubbed “Blankets and Wine presents Nairobi” they’re holding a film concert hybrid to be screened live on their YouTube channel.

The show is set to star Muthoni the Drummer Queen, Bensoul and Nviiri the storyteller. The film/concert will feature both music and skits, we went to different iconic locations in the history of our city. The concert seeks to celebrate Nairobi while sharing good vibes and great music.

To watch the show, subscribe to the Blankets and Wine YouTube channel before 9 PM and enjoy a show they promise you won’t soon forget. 

 

