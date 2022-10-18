Blankets & Wine scheduled for December

The event is dubbed “Kenyan Summer Edition.”

One of Kenya’s most popular events, Blankets & Wine, is making a comeback in December. This will be the first in-person event since COVID-19.

The event page on Twitter announced the news with a video of the show’s founder explaining their return. They tweeted, ” We’re BACK! Are you as thrilled as we are to have Kenyan Summer II happen on 21st December? RT if you are! So all your Blankets Besties get the memo.”

We’re BACK! Are you as thrilled as we are to have Kenyan Summer II happen on 21st December? 💃🏾💃🏾 RT if you are! So all your Blankets Besties get the memo.#blanketsandwineke #tupataneBlankets #kenyansummer pic.twitter.com/2VjH9i4gaB — Blankets & Wine (@blanketsandwine) October 17, 2022

Blankets and Wine was founded in 2008 by rapper, singer and activist Muthoni The Drummer Queen (MDQ). The event which incorporates music, fashion, food and drink soon became one of the most popular calendar events in Kenya attracting musicians from across Africa including South African bands Liquid Deep and TKDeep.

The company celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2018.

In 2020, in response to the global pandemic, the event adopted a film-hybrid format that streamed live on their YouTube channel with performances from Bensoul, Nviiri and MDQ.

This year’s event is set for December 21st.

