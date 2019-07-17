Blaze launches Free E-Learning Platform for Kenyan Youth

BLAZE by Safaricom has Wednesday launched a new platform dubbed BLAZE LINK, an aggregator of e-learning resources built to enable young people upgrade their skills through online courses and empower them to pursue success in their professions of interest.

BLAZE has brought on board partners like Google, IBM, Wezesha, Cloud Factory and Brighter Monday to offer thousands of free online courses cutting across multiple disciplines including sales and marketing, finance, agriculture, creative arts, programming and development among others. The courses are targeting young adults under the age of 26.

“BLAZE LINK is a new addition to the Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) platform, which is focused on empowering the youth as they journey towards success. We are leveraging on the power of digital platforms so that we can reach those who cannot make it to the BYOB summits and creation camps,” said Michael Joseph, Safaricom CEO.

The platform has been developed in line with Safaricom’s ethos of linking people to people, people to knowledge and people to opportunities. In addition to offering knowledge through free online courses, BLAZE LINK will connect young Kenyans to opportunities by directing those looking for employment to available job openings and giving entrepreneurs visibility of market opportunities.

Upon logging on to BLAZE LINK, users undergo an ‘about’ test to identify their strengths and skills, after which they are offered relevant courses based on their interests and academic background. Users who complete course modules are directed to further learning opportunities and experiential training through partner organizations or available jobs for those looking for employment.

“BLAZE LINK is coming in as a career compass and job-finder that will empower Kenyan youth by linking them with skills that they require to be successful whether by becoming their own bosses or through employment,” said Mr. Joseph.

To augment the online courses, BLAZE LINK users will also have exclusive access to master class videos on Agribusiness, Creative Arts, Fashion, Film & Photography, Music, Technology and Production & Sales. The master classes will be delivered by local category experts including Caleb Karuga (Agribusiness), Tosh Gitonga (Film & Photography), Eric Musyoka and Naiboi (Music) among others.

To access BLAZE LINK, visit https://link.blaze.co.ke/

BLAZE is a sub-brand of Safaricom and was created to give youth aged 26 years and below products, services and benefits tailored specifically to meet their everyday needs.

A first of its kind platform in Kenya, East and Central Africa, BLAZE was founded on what Kenyan youth say is most important to them: freedom, friendship and success.