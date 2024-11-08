Blinken reiterates  support for Kenya’s inclusive, democratic future

The United States Secretary of of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed the close and enduring connection between the peoples of Kenya and US and reiterated support for Kenya’s inclusive and democratic future.

This following a phone conversation between President William Ruto and Blinken on Thursday.

According to a statement, Blinken in the phone conversation thanked President Ruto for Kenya’s continued leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti as it works with its Haitian counterparts to restore peace and security to the Haitian people.

The Secretary and President also discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, and the Secretary emphasized that South Sudanese leaders must take full advantage of these talks in Nairobi in the interest of creating a sustainable peace in South Sudan.

On Sudan, they discussed coordinating efforts to press for expanded humanitarian access, stop the fighting, and establish a process to restore civilian governance.

The Secretary also reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, youth, and civil society following the June-August protests and underscored the importance of full accountability for security forces reportedly involved in protest violence and ongoing abductions.