Featuring “Leo Leo” by Nandy and Koffi Olomide
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we’re excited for Nandy’s collaboration with the king of Lingala Koffi Olomide and away from music Sauti Sol’s new Bluetooth earbuds. Additionally, Nviiri the storyteller just dropped the video for “Birthday Song.’ The audio for the track dropped last week.
Internationally, Justin Bieber continues to drop new music; his latest “Hold on.” We’re also encouraging you to watch the Notorious B.I.G documentary now available on Netflix.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Blinky Bill feat Kommanda Obbs – Terene
Bahati – Mi Amor
Nandy feat Koffi Olomide – Leo leo
Eunice Njeri feat Godwill Babette – Tumeshinda
Lava Lava – Wale wale
Alex Kasau – Mutongoi
King Kaka – Ganji
Breeder LW feat Ssaru – Bei Imepanda
Boutrous – Yea, Yea, Yea
Justin Bieber – Hold On
Ric Hassani feat Sauti Sol – My kind of woman
Bebe Rexha – Sacrifice
Bonus
Nviiri the storyteller feat Sauti Sol, Bensoul Khaligraph Jones – Birthday song