‘Made in Africa, Loved by the world’ showcases Africa’s talents, inspirations and successes

Just in time for Africa Day, FaceBook launched a ‘Made in Africa, Loved by the world’ campaign. The campign is a new series that honour the African people, specifically, those that influence Africa, (and the world), through their music, arts and crafts. It is a series of short films that features 8 phenomenal African artists and creatives across the continent.

The films tell of the successes of creatives in Africa, specifically from the countries of Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. Kenya has been honoured to have two artists featured in the film; Blinky Bill and Sauti Sol. Fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo represents South Africa, Mark Angel is a comedian from Nigeria, Jessica Allogo a food connoseur from Gabon, and Lafalaise Dion a visual artist from Côte d’Ivoire.

we’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa, and nowhere is it more exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene than here on the continent. These people and businesses are changing the way Africa is seen, not just in Africa, but around the world, and are cementing our position as leaders in innovation and the creative industries. We know that Africa is the future, and in honor of ‘Africa Day’ and the Africa Union’s 2021 celebration of African ‘Arts Culture And Heritage’, ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ is our way of recognizing just some of these remarkable individuals who continue to inspire the world.” said Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director of Facebook Africa.

FaceBook will also be creating dedicated ‘Africa Day’ Facebook profile frames available to Facebook users, and holding free virtual trainings for SMBs and Creators across Africa through its local training partners. Focused on providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global, these will focus on creativity and Instagram.

So excited to announce that I’m featured in Facebook’s recent campaign: ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ featuring eight amazing creatives (including me) showcasing our talents, inspirations and successes. ??#FacebookAfrica #africamade #MadebyAfricaLovedbytheWorld pic.twitter.com/cJVcl4IRLA — BLNKY (@HeyHeyBlinky) May 22, 2021

